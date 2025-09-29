ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4015 visitors online
News Use of frozen assets of Russian Federation
272 1

Germany considering use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine – media

Germany

The German government believes that expanded use of frozen Russian state assets in the EU could be a game changer in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing ntv.

A government spokesperson said this issue is "the biggest political leverage Europeans currently have."

Last week, German Chancellor Olaf Merz proposed providing Ukraine with €140 billion. Euroclear, based in Belgium and holding the frozen Russian assets, would purchase EU bonds and lend them to Ukraine. To avoid actual expropriation of Russian property, these loans would be backed by budget guarantees from EU member states.

Berlin stressed that Ukraine should use these funds to cover its military needs over the next two to three years.

Read more: Europe to launch Patriot production to reduce dependence on US - Reuters

Author: 

Germany (1596) frozen assets (186)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 