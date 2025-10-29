Start of Ukrainian weapons exports: Tech Force in UA explain procedure

Ukrainian arms manufacturers seeking to enter foreign markets must first obtain export authorization from the State Service for Export Control and secure approval from the Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control.

The statement was made by Kateryna Mykhalko, director of the Tech Force in UA (TFU), in an interview with Liga.net.

She added that companies must then meet the requirements of the importing country — Germany, the United States, Belgium and other jurisdictions each have their own rules. In many cases equipment undergoes trials at the purchaser’s testing range, and contracts are concluded only after these procedures are completed.

According to Mykhalko, setting up the export process takes from six months to several years — the process tends to be longer for EU and US markets because of complex regulatory procedures. For certain African countries, the path can be simpler and faster.

Earlier reports said that President Zelenskyy announced the start of a "managed export" of Ukrainian weapons.

"The shortfall in funding for weapons production will, from this year in particular, be covered thanks to the managed export of some types of our weapons. Thanks to such managed exports we will increase drone production for the front. We will have the funds," Zelenskyy said.