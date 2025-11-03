ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11245 visitors online
News Russian provocations in the sea Russian provocations in Europe
808 0

Sybiha on boat flying Wagner flag near Estonia: Its appearance on borders of EU and NATO shows that there is no civilization beyond this line

Russian boat
Photo: МЗС Естонії

The appearance of a Russian boat flying the flag of Wagner PMC near the Estonian border symbolizes the threat of barbarism and lawlessness posed by Russia and demonstrates the need to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

"This flag (Wagner PMC - ed.) symbolizes barbarism, war crimes, and chaos. Its appearance on the borders of the EU and NATO clearly demonstrates that there is no civilization beyond this line. That is why it is extremely important to strengthen Ukraine, which is defending itself against Russian lawlessness," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized.

Read more: Russia conceals the extent of forest fires, - Ukrainian intelligence

What preceded it?

On Sunday, November 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia announced that a Russian border patrol boat flying the flag of the Russian Wagner PMC had been spotted on the Narva River.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry has sent a request to the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding this incident.

Author: 

Russia (12951) Estonia (342) Sybiha Andrii (369) Wagner PMC (271) motor boat (1)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 