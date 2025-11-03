Sybiha on boat flying Wagner flag near Estonia: Its appearance on borders of EU and NATO shows that there is no civilization beyond this line

Photo: МЗС Естонії

The appearance of a Russian boat flying the flag of Wagner PMC near the Estonian border symbolizes the threat of barbarism and lawlessness posed by Russia and demonstrates the need to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

"This flag (Wagner PMC - ed.) symbolizes barbarism, war crimes, and chaos. Its appearance on the borders of the EU and NATO clearly demonstrates that there is no civilization beyond this line. That is why it is extremely important to strengthen Ukraine, which is defending itself against Russian lawlessness," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized.

What preceded it?

On Sunday, November 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia announced that a Russian border patrol boat flying the flag of the Russian Wagner PMC had been spotted on the Narva River.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry has sent a request to the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding this incident.