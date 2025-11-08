Enemy attacked Dnipro: high-rise building was damaged, there are preliminary reports of injuries (updated)

On the night of 8 November, explosions were heard in Dnipro amid an attack by Russian drones. Preliminary reports indicate that a high-rise building was damaged.

This was reported by Suspilne. Dnipro, according to Censor.NET.

Explosions were heard in the city

The sound of an explosion was heard in Dnipro, as reported at 11:44 p.m..

Repeated sounds of explosions were heard in Dnipro, it was reported at 12:16 p.m..

What is known about the consequences of the enemy attack?

According to Suspilne, a high-rise building was damaged as a result of the attack. Damage was recorded on the fifth floor of one of the high-rise buildings in one of the city's residential areas.

Updates

Subsequently, Suspilne reported that, as a result of the hostile attack, there were preliminary reports of injuries. Emergency services are working at the scene.

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