SOF destroyed concentration of two Russian brigades in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
Special Operations Forces units destroyed a gathering point for personnel of the Russian Federation's 51st Army in the Pokrovsk direction.
The soldiers posted a video on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Details
A contingent of the 1st and 9th Russian SMSB occupying forces was concentrated in a building in the village of Zatyshok (Pokrovsk district).
The enemy was building up its forces under the cover of weather conditions.
"The task of the 51st Army of the Russian Federation is to encircle the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration from the north.
Despite unfavourable weather conditions, the SOF drones successfully reached their target. Data on enemy losses is being clarified," the statement said.
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