SOF destroyed concentration of two Russian brigades in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Special Operations Forces units destroyed a gathering point for personnel of the Russian Federation's 51st Army in the Pokrovsk direction.

The soldiers posted a video on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

A contingent of the 1st and 9th Russian SMSB occupying forces was concentrated in a building in the village of Zatyshok (Pokrovsk district).

The enemy was building up its forces under the cover of weather conditions.

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"The task of the 51st Army of the Russian Federation is to encircle the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration from the north.



Despite unfavourable weather conditions, the SOF drones successfully reached their target. Data on enemy losses is being clarified," the statement said.

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