Russian drones attacked Pavlohrad: one person was killed and four others were wounded. PHOTOS

On the night of 12 December, Russian drones attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. A 71-year-old man was killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladislav Gayvanenko.

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"At night, the Russians attacked Pavlohrad with UAVs. A 71-year-old local man was killed. Our condolences to his family and friends. Four more people were injured. These are a man and women. A 54-year-old local woman with burns is in serious condition," he said.

As a result of the attack, five private houses were engulfed in flames, one of which was destroyed. All fires were extinguished by emergency services.











Read also on Censor.NET: Russia attacked Pavlohrad with drones: fires broke out in city

The Synelnykove district

A drone strike also caused a fire in the Vasylkiv community of the Synelnykivsky district. An extension to a garage was on fire.

The Nikopol district

On the evening of 11 December, the enemy continued to shell the Nikopol district. There was heavy shelling in the district centre and the Pokrovsk community. A private house and a car were damaged there.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region 30 times: a woman was injured, a shop, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged. PHOTO report