ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10369 visitors online
News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
1 523 2

Russian drones attacked Pavlohrad: one person was killed and four others were wounded. PHOTOS

On the night of 12 December, Russian drones attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. A 71-year-old man was killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladislav Gayvanenko.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"At night, the Russians attacked Pavlohrad with UAVs. A 71-year-old local man was killed. Our condolences to his family and friends. Four more people were injured. These are a man and women. A 54-year-old local woman with burns is in serious condition," he said.

As a result of the attack, five private houses were engulfed in flames, one of which was destroyed. All fires were extinguished by emergency services.

Pavlohrad under UAV fire: fires and civilian casualties
Pavlohrad under UAV fire: fires and civilian casualties
Pavlohrad under UAV fire: fires and civilian casualties
Pavlohrad under UAV fire: fires and civilian casualties
Pavlohrad under UAV fire: fires and civilian casualties

Read also on Censor.NET: Russia attacked Pavlohrad with drones: fires broke out in city

The Synelnykove district

A drone strike also caused a fire in the Vasylkiv community of the Synelnykivsky district. An extension to a garage was on fire.

The Nikopol district

On the evening of 11 December, the enemy continued to shell the Nikopol district. There was heavy shelling in the district centre and the Pokrovsk community. A private house and a car were damaged there.

Night attack on Pavlohrad: 1 dead and four wounded

Read also on Censor.NET: Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region 30 times: a woman was injured, a shop, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged. PHOTO report

Author: 

shoot out (17691) Pavlohrad (111) Dnipropetrovsk region (2392) Nikopol district (647) Pavlohradskyy district (124) Synelnykove district (464)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 