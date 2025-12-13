53 combat engagements on front line per day, including 12 attacks in Kostiantynivka direction and 19 in Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 53 combat clashes on the front line. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding their positions, and disrupting Russian plans.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Combat operations in the north

Russian artillery shelling affected areas of populated settlements, including Khrinivka, Klyusi, Karpovychi, Lisivshchyna in the Chernihiv region, and Bobylivka, Bila Bereza, Vovkivka, Brusky, Ryzivka, Neskuchne, Rohizne, and Volfyne in the Sumy region.

Combat operations in the Kharkiv region

Two combat clashes took place in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out two air strikes, dropped four guided bombs, and fired 78 times.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, there were five enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, and towards the settlement of Synelnykove. Another battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to dislodge our units from their positions towards the village of Monachynivka.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,187,780 people (+1,300 per day), 11,409 tanks, 35,032 artillery systems, 23,714 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Combat operations in the east

Seven combat clashes took place in the Lyman direction today. The enemy attacked in the direction of Novyi Mir, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, and Zarichne, with fighting ongoing in three locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out three attacks today in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Serebrianka, and in the direction of Platonivka.

Defense forces stopped 12 enemy attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction. The invader attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka and Oleksandro-Shultyne. Another battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops attempted to advance 19 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, and in the direction of Sofiivka, Novoye-Shakhovoye, Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Molodetsk, and Novopavlivka. Our defenders have already repelled 18 attacks, with one battle still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near the settlements of Verbove, Pryvilne, and in the directions of Oleksandrivka and Rybne.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, our soldiers repelled an attack by enemy units in the direction of Dobropillia.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kramatorsk, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsk directions.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other areas.