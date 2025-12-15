6 846 17
Ukrainian military destroyed the launch site of Russian drones with HIMARS rocket. VIDEO
During aerial reconnaissance, the crew of the 108th Dnipro Territorial Defence Brigade discovered a hidden launch site for Russian drones, as well as the hideout of the occupiers who were hiding nearby and controlling the UAVs.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows Russian military personnel launching a Molniya kamikaze drone for further strikes on the positions of the Defence Forces in the Huliaipole direction of the Zaporizhzhia region.
A moment later, the video shows a precise strike by an M30A1 rocket from a HIMARS MLRS on the invaders' location.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password