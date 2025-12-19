Embezzlement of 15 million hryvnias in trade unions of large energy company exposed. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers have uncovered the embezzlement of 15 million hryvnias in the trade unions of one of the country's key energy companies, Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC.

The money, which was supposed to be used for the needs of gas transport system employees, was embezzled by trade union leaders, according to the press service of the National Police and the Office of the Prosecutor General,as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details of the investigation

Law enforcement officers, in cooperation with the management of LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine" and the company's corporate security service, uncovered evidence of the misuse of trade union funds.

Law enforcement officers established that in 2023-2025, the company transferred more than 233 million hryvnias to trade union organisations for recreation, medical treatment, employee support, and cultural and educational events.

However, instead of this, union leaders used part of the funds for their own interests.

The money was written off under the guise of seminars, training courses, conferences and consultations that were either not actually held or existed only on paper. They also paid for private banquets, trips, accommodation and services for third parties who had no connection with either the trade union or the enterprise.

"A separate role in the scheme was played by the deliberate circumvention of procurement procedures. This made it possible to conceal the real amounts of expenditure and effectively removed any control over the use of funds," the OGP said in a statement.

Currently, three heads of trade union organisations (in Lviv, Zakarpattia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions) have been notified of suspicion of embezzlement of property on an especially large scale.

The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property and a ban on holding certain positions.

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