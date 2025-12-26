Russia is pressing in Pokrovsk direction, attacking near Kostiantynivka, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine. MAP

Over the past day, 121 combat clashes were recorded on the front line, where the Defence Forces are defending Ukraine from Russian occupiers.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian strikes on Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 66 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 172 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 3,614 shellings, including 90 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,804 kamikaze drones to strike targets.



The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Novotyaginka in the Kherson region; Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Ternuvate, Bilohiria, Verkhnia Tersa, Staroukrainka, Liubytske, Zelenе, Boikove in the Zaporizhzhia region; Zatoka in the Odesa region.

Enemy losses

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defence Forces struck three areas of personnel concentration, three command posts, one other important enemy facility, and two artillery systems of the Russian invaders.

Combat operations

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions over the past day, our soldiers repelled one attack by the occupiers, the enemy carried out one air strike, using one guided aerial bomb, and carried out 107 shellings, two of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted seven times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Dvorichanske and in the direction of Vilcha.

One enemy attack took place yesterday in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault in the direction of Hlushevka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks. They attempted to break through our defences in the areas of Novoselivka, Stavy, Novoserhiivka and towards Ozerne and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped five attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Siversk and Serebrianka yesterday.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of the settlement of Novomarkove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbinivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 28 assaults by the aggressor near the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Molodetsk, Filiya, Dachne, Hryshyne, and in the direction of Novopavlivka, Novoye Shakhovoye, Kuchero Yar, and Novoye Ekonomichne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks over the past day in the areas of the settlements of Pryvilne, Rybne, Krasnohirsk, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Yalta, Oleksandrohrad, and in the direction of Iskra, Vyshneve, and Yeohrivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were seven attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Uspenivka and Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the Defence Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivsky Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.