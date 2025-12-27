Philanthropist Kostyuk assesses the work of the Ukrainian Federation of Karate in 2005

In an interview with the Ukrainian Federation of Karate (UFK), entrepreneur-philanthropist Vasyl Kostyuk discussed the results of the Federation’s efforts in 2025, outlined the key areas of development and noted the main challenges facing the sport in Ukraine.

Kostyuk noted that his decision to support karate was based on the combination of values and responsibility that this sport inculcates in its practitioners.

"For me, karate brings together two important elements: values and a sense of responsibility," says the philanthropist. "Karate is not just a sport but also a discipline, it’s about respect and internal strength. At this difficult time in our country, supporting the kind of activity that forms strong, conscious individuals is very important."

In assessing the results for 2025, Kostyuk noted that the UFK not only remained stable, but managed to expand its activities by increasing the number of competitions in Ukraine, participation in international meets, and systematic work with young people.

"Top of the list is the stability of the Federation and the development of athletes under difficult conditions," Kostyuk pointed out. "Holding meets in Ukraine, participating in international competitions, every one of which saw Ukrainians on the podium, supporting kids and teenagers—all speak of a strong team and the right choice of direction the Federation has made".

Among the key initiatives this past year, Kostyuk singled out the establishment of a national children’s karate team through transparent selection and funding. According to the philanthropist, such projects are strategically significant, not just for the Federation itself, but for all sport across Ukraine.

"Setting up a children’s national team offers serious incentive for both young athletes and for their parents who often invest considerable resources for their children to participate in competitions," Kostyuk noted. "At the same time, this is a huge contribution to growing the next generation of adult champions in karate.

Among the main challenges for sports in Ukraine, Kostyuk mentioned lack of stability and limited resources. "Systematic support from business offers sports federations the possibility of planning their development, investing in infrastructure and concentrating on training athletes, rather than operating in constant crisis mode," Kostyuk said.