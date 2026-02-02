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News Hostilities in the Orikhiv direction
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Enemy has advanced near Dobropillia and in Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Where the enemy has advanced

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Dobropillia and in Prymorske," the report says.

Enemy advances in Zaporizhzhia

Enemy advances in Zaporizhzhia

What preceded it

  • Earlier it was reported that Russian troops had advanced near Pryluky and Zelene in Zaporizhzhia.

Read more: Enemy uses infiltration tactics in Stepnohirsk and Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia, - DeepState

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Dobropillya (4) Prymorske (26) DeepState (506)
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