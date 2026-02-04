Russians struck market in Druzhkivka with cluster munitions: at least 7 people killed and 8 wounded (updated)

At least six people were killed and one was wounded in today's strikes on Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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The enemy attacked the market

As noted, the Russians fired cluster munitions at the city, hitting the market, where there is always a large crowd of people in the morning.

"This is another deliberate war crime and further proof that all Russian statements about a 'ceasefire' are worthless. The final number of victims of this attack has not yet been determined - I will provide further updates as they become available," the head of the region wrote.

All responsible services are working at the scene, providing assistance to the victims and dealing with the aftermath of the shelling.

Bombing of the city

In addition, the enemy dropped two aerial bombs on Druzhkivka. An industrial area, three high-rise buildings and three private houses were damaged.







Updated

As of 2:00 p.m., seven people are known to have been killed and eight wounded.