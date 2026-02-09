In January, Nemesis drones destroyed nine enemy MLRS, including rare North Korean M1991
Operators of unmanned systems destroy enemy rocket artillery across the entire combat zone.
According to Censor.NET, during January, fighters from the 412th Nemesis Brigade destroyed nine enemy MLRS, including a rare North Korean M1991 and two TOS-1A Solntsepyok.
The strikes were carried out in cooperation with friendly units.
Among the targets hit were:
- M1991 - 240-mm multiple launch rocket system, similar to "Uragan", with a firing range of up to 60-80 km and the ability to use guided munitions.
- TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" - a heavy 220 mm calibre flamethrower system that uses incendiary or thermobaric ammunition with powerful destructive effects and has a range of up to 6 km.
Ukrainian defenders are systematically reducing the enemy's firepower by destroying its expensive weapon systems.
Footage of the combat operation was published on the fighters' Telegram channel.
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