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News Shelling of Sumy region
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Enemy attacked 10 communities in Sumy region: one woman was killed and three people were wounded

Over the course of a day, Russia shelled the Sumy region: a 44-year-old woman was killed, three people were wounded, and residential buildings, medical facilities, and infrastructure in 10 communities were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

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In the Konotop district, a 44-year-old woman was killed, and a 16-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were wounded as a result of a UAV attack. Residential buildings, an educational institution, and a car were damaged.

In the Sumy district, a 22-year-old man was injured as a result of a hostile strike, and dozens of windows in a children's hospital were damaged.

Damage:

  • Konotop district – apartment buildings and private houses, an educational institution, a shop, infrastructure facilities, a car;
  • Sumy district – medical facility, car, non-residential building, infrastructure facility;
  • Znob-Novhorod district – destroyed private house, damaged infrastructure facilities;
  • Seredyna-Buda district – private house, farm buildings, infrastructure facilities;
  • Shostka district – damaged non-residential building.

Consequences of the attack

Sumy region under fire: casualties and destruction in 10 communities
Sumy region under fire: casualties and destruction in 10 communities
Sumy region under fire: casualties and destruction in 10 communities
Sumy region under fire: casualties and destruction in 10 communities
Sumy region under fire: casualties and destruction in 10 communities
Sumy region under fire: casualties and destruction in 10 communities
Sumy region under fire: casualties and destruction in 10 communities

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shoot out (17315) Sumy region (1800)
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