Ukraine would have been "wiped out in single day" of Russia’s war had it not been for US aid, — Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine would have been "crushed on the very first day" of a full-scale Russian invasion, but that American assistance saved Kyiv.

He told reporters this in the Oval Office during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin, according to Censor.NET.

About Ukraine and NATO

Trump spoke about Ukraine in the context of NATO, criticizing member countries for failing to assist the U.S. in the war against Iran. He was responding to questions about a possible reevaluation of U.S. relations with NATO and withdrawal from the Alliance.

According to Trump, the country's NATO membership is "definitely something we should consider." He said the U.S. was under no obligation to help when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, seemingly equating the war there with the war in Iran.

"You know, when you say 'rethink,' I don't have anything specific in mind right now, but I will say that I'm not thrilled about us helping them with Ukraine. Listen, Ukraine would have been destroyed in a single day if we hadn’t helped them. Frankly speaking, Ukraine would have been crushed on the very first day. They had the best equipment in the world—it was our equipment," the American politician stated.

Read more: Germany has refused Trump’s request to help defend Strait of Hormuz: This is not NATO war

Help for Ukraine

The U.S. president stated that Washington wants to find out what happened to the money that former U.S. President Joe Biden "gave" to Ukraine during his term in office.

"Biden gave them between $350 billion and $400 billion in equipment and cash. Someone needs to find out what happened to that money. You could say it wasn’t a threat—after all, we’re helping them. So, we helped them [Ukraine], but they didn’t help us [with Iran]. And I think that’s very bad for NATO," he said.