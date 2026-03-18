Defence forces have halted enemy assaults involving motorised vehicles near Pokrovsk and Hryshyne, – Operational Command "East". VIDEO

Russian forces are attempting to take full control of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces are holding their positions on the northern outskirts of these towns.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Eastern Operational Command.

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Countering enemy assaults

As noted, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are countering the enemy’s intentions and repelling enemy assaults.

In particular, our units have halted the enemy’s attempts to carry out assault operations using motorised vehicles in the Pokrovsk and Hryshyne areas, inflicting heavy losses on the occupiers.

Read: The enemy is attempting to take full control of Hryshyne, - "East" Operational Command

Elimination of Russian forces

According to preliminary estimates, over the past 24 hours in this sector, 197 occupiers were eliminated and 70 wounded; a tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, 14 vehicles, a communications antenna and a piece of specialist equipment were destroyed. Two armoured fighting vehicles and nine vehicles were damaged.

Intensified aerial reconnaissance is also being carried out, along with additional mining of likely enemy advance routes and the blocking of enemy logistics; search-and-strike operations are being conducted systematically.

Watch more: Drone operators of NGU’s Spartan brigade smashed 3 Russian tanks to pieces in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Our drone units, artillery and aviation are actively engaged. Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the enemy.