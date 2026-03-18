Defence forces have halted enemy assaults involving motorised vehicles near Pokrovsk and Hryshyne, – Operational Command "East". VIDEO
Russian forces are attempting to take full control of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces are holding their positions on the northern outskirts of these towns.
This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Eastern Operational Command.
Countering enemy assaults
As noted, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are countering the enemy’s intentions and repelling enemy assaults.
In particular, our units have halted the enemy’s attempts to carry out assault operations using motorised vehicles in the Pokrovsk and Hryshyne areas, inflicting heavy losses on the occupiers.
Elimination of Russian forces
According to preliminary estimates, over the past 24 hours in this sector, 197 occupiers were eliminated and 70 wounded; a tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, 14 vehicles, a communications antenna and a piece of specialist equipment were destroyed. Two armoured fighting vehicles and nine vehicles were damaged.
Intensified aerial reconnaissance is also being carried out, along with additional mining of likely enemy advance routes and the blocking of enemy logistics; search-and-strike operations are being conducted systematically.
Our drone units, artillery and aviation are actively engaged. Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
- Overall, in the area of responsibility of the "East" Operational Command, the occupiers’ losses remain the highest – 716 invaders over the past 24 hours.
- In addition, 1,569 UAVs of various types have been destroyed, and 123 units of other weaponry and equipment have been destroyed or damaged. In particular, one tank has been destroyed, and eight armoured vehicles and over 80 vehicles have been destroyed or damaged.
- Defence forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry but also on drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 25 Russian UAV control points have been struck.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password