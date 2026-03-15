The enemy is attempting to take full control of Hryshyne, - Operational Command ’East’

The situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad urban area remains difficult. There are signs that the enemy is preparing to intensify its offensive operations by deploying its accumulated reserves.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the "East" Operational Command.

As noted, the enemy is stepping up the number of airstrikes and the use of other weapons.

The battles for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad

Russian forces are attempting to take full control of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding their positions on the northern outskirts of these towns.

"The occupiers are also attempting to take full control of the village of Hryshyne. Our units are holding their positions, conducting active search-and-strike operations in Hryshyne, and thwarting the enemy's attempts to occupy the village," the statement reads.

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In particular, as noted, our troops are actively striking the enemy with drones in the northwestern part of Pokrovsk. It is precisely this area that the enemy is attempting to use as a staging ground to concentrate its forces before advancing further toward Hryshyne.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are countering the enemy’s intentions and repelling enemy assaults. In particular, they are conducting intensified aerial reconnaissance, laying additional mines along likely enemy advance routes, and disrupting enemy logistics, while systematically carrying out search-and-strike operations.

The killing of Russian soldiers