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News EW Destruction of Russian equipment Drone operators
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Border guards detected and destroyed occupiers’ electronic warfare equipment and "Murom-M" surveillance system in southern sector. VIDEO

In the southern sector, border guards specialising in aerial reconnaissance carried out a combat operation using FPV drones and identified a number of key Russian targets.

According to Censor.NET, as a result of skilful strikes, electronic warfare equipment, the ‘Murom-M’ surveillance system, and a barrel artillery firing position were destroyed.

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In addition, the Defence Forces’ strike drones also inflicted casualties on enemy personnel.

Footage has been published on the State Border Guard Service’s official Telegram channel.

Watch more: Air Force fighter pilot launched missile strike on Russian command post in Kherson region. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12098) State Border Patrol (1537) border guard (313) elimination (7526) drones (4841) EW (150)
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