Border guards detected and destroyed occupiers’ electronic warfare equipment and "Murom-M" surveillance system in southern sector. VIDEO
In the southern sector, border guards specialising in aerial reconnaissance carried out a combat operation using FPV drones and identified a number of key Russian targets.
According to Censor.NET, as a result of skilful strikes, electronic warfare equipment, the ‘Murom-M’ surveillance system, and a barrel artillery firing position were destroyed.
In addition, the Defence Forces’ strike drones also inflicted casualties on enemy personnel.
Footage has been published on the State Border Guard Service’s official Telegram channel.
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