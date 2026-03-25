Border guards detected and destroyed occupiers’ electronic warfare equipment and "Murom-M" surveillance system in southern sector. VIDEO

In the southern sector, border guards specialising in aerial reconnaissance carried out a combat operation using FPV drones and identified a number of key Russian targets.

According to Censor.NET, as a result of skilful strikes, electronic warfare equipment, the ‘Murom-M’ surveillance system, and a barrel artillery firing position were destroyed.

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In addition, the Defence Forces’ strike drones also inflicted casualties on enemy personnel.

Footage has been published on the State Border Guard Service’s official Telegram channel.

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