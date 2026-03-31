Russian forces are using dangerous types of ammunition in Kharkiv region. PHOTO

The enemy continues to use dangerous types of ammunition in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to information from explosive ordnance disposal units, the use of Russian cumulative-fragmentation munitions has been recorded in the region. They have a distinctive bell-like shape and are equipped with a self-destruct mechanism, making them particularly dangerous for the civilian population.

In addition, we are detecting mines with magnetic target sensors: round in shape and green in colour. They also have a self-destruct mechanism.

Watch more: Soldiers of 422nd "LUFTWAFFE" Regiment located and destroyed depot of occupiers’ ammunition and equipment. VIDEO

Warning

"I urge all residents of the region to be as careful as possible!

If you spot any suspicious objects, do not approach them and do not attempt to move them yourself," emphasises the regional governor.