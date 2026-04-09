Lithuania relocates strategic reserves away from border with Belarus due to security risks

By 2027, Lithuania plans to relocate the warehouses where emergency reserves of food, fuel, and other goods are stored further away from the border with Belarus.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by "European Truth," this was announced by Lithuania's National Crisis Management Center (NKVC).

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Aurimas Guščius, head of the NKVC Planning Bureau, stated that the NKVC will remove its depots from border areas.

60% of the supplies have already been transported

"Of course, the construction and design processes take years, but 2027 marks the final stage of relocating stockpiles from hazardous areas," he said.

According to him, 60% of the supplies stored in warehouses near the Belarusian border have already been transported to central Lithuania.

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"The civil defense stockpiles managed by the Fire and Rescue Service Department will be relocated in 2027, once two new warehouses have been built in central and northern Lithuania," he said.

The national reserve is used in emergencies or crisis situations, as well as in the event of mobilization or the declaration of a state of emergency or war.

According to the State Audit Service, €12.6 million was spent on stockpiling and managing reserves between 2022 and 2025. The amount of funds in reserve, as well as the types, quantities, and storage locations of the reserves, are classified information.