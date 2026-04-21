WinFly’s Nexis interceptor confirms effectiveness against Shahed drones. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Ukrainian company WinFly has confirmed the first combat shootdown of a Russian Shahed-136 drone using its Nexis FPV interceptor.

The interception took place at a speed exceeding 250 km/h with the engine operating at 84% thrust load, and objective control results confirmed the complete destruction of the target in the air, the company told the Drone Industry project on Censor.NET.

According to the engineering team, it took them nearly a year to go from concept to a successful interception. The company also stated that the product concept is entirely original.

An important advantage of this system compared to its counterparts, WinFly says, is time in the air — Nexis provides up to 25 minutes of operation, according to the manufacturer. In addition to its technical edge, the company promises a lower price: according to estimates, the base version will cost around €1,100.

"The current version is manually operated by pilots, but we have been working on autonomy features for our interceptor for some time. We are already integrated with radars, a detection system is in development, and autonomous interception will also be implemented in the future. Our vision for the next year is fully autonomous interceptors that can be launched and controlled from anywhere in the world," said Taras, founder of WinFly.

Watch more: For first time in world, fighters from 412th Nemesis Brigade shot down "Shahed" with interceptor drone from surface platform, - USF. VIDEO

WinFly states that Nexis can reach a maximum speed of up to 270 km/h, allowing it to catch up with Shahed-136 drones in cruise flight mode. The maximum operating altitude is 5,000 meters, with a range of up to 30 km. The system is ready for deployment within 3 minutes and can operate both day and night. The takeoff weight is 3.5 kg, with a payload of up to 600 g.

The system includes the drone itself and a universal ground control station, which is also manufactured by WinFly.

About WinFly

WinFly is a Ukrainian developer and supplier of professional solutions in the field of unmanned platforms. The company develops strike drones, interceptors, fiber-optic systems, relay systems, and software products.

WinFly’s key priorities are to advance the capabilities of unmanned systems in order to create a tactical advantage for Ukraine’s defense forces on the battlefield, and to develop defense technologies aimed at saving the lives of Ukrainians.

All WinFly solutions are based on real operational experience in critical conditions. Products are continuously improved and adapted to new realities. Combat pilots can undergo training and receive support in any situation.