For first time in world, fighters from 412th Nemesis Brigade shot down "Shahed" with interceptor drone from surface platform, - USF. VIDEO

Operators from the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces have, for the first time, successfully intercepted a Shahed-136 attack drone using an interceptor drone launched from an unmanned surface platform.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

An interceptor drone was launched from a surface platform

"Operators of the unmanned surface vehicle division, part of the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces, are carrying out combat missions in the maritime operational zone," the statement reads.

It was this unit that successfully intercepted a Shahed-type strike UAV using an interceptor drone launched from an unmanned surface platform.

Watch more: Yak-52 aircraft crews shot down 8 Russian UAVs in skies over Odesa region. VIDEO

Use of surface launch platforms

"This marks a new level of integration between maritime and aerial unmanned capabilities. The use of surface vessels to deploy interceptor drones expands the capacity to counter aerial threats and creates an additional layer of defence for Ukrainian cities," the USF emphasised .

Watch more: Military shot down record number of Shaheds with Sting interceptors in 24 hours. VIDEO