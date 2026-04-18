Yak-52 aircraft crews shot down 8 Russian UAVs in skies over Odesa region. VIDEO
Pilots from the 11th Separate Army Aviation Brigade "Kherson" shot down enemy drones in the skies over the Odesa region during one of the Russian attacks.
According to Censor.NET, the crews of Yak-52 aircraft skilfully intercepted and shot down kamikaze drones, "Shaheds" and enemy reconnaissance UAVs in the air.
Yak-52 aircraft are a vital element in countering the drone threat and have demonstrated high effectiveness in combating enemy drones.
As a result of combat operations, 8 Russian UAVs were destroyed.
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