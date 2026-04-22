Drug syndicate "Khimprom": law enforcement officers seized products worth over UAH 75 million. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Police provided details about the activities of the criminal organization "Khimprom," which was involved in drug trafficking, violent crimes, and fraud.

This was announced by National Police Chief Ivan Vyhovsky during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to him, this is not just a matter of a single group of individuals, but of a widespread criminal scheme.

"A criminal organization that has long exerted its influence within Ukraine and across the European Union. The organization is involved in several areas of criminal activity—drug trafficking, violent crimes, fraud through call centers, as well as the organization of the large-scale U420 project (the sale of products containing synthetic cannabinoids)," Vyhovsky noted.

Searches

Thousands of NSRDs were conducted

During law enforcement operations, the following items were seized:

over 54,000 liters of finished products containing CBD;

over 12,000 joints;

20,000 sleep-aid tablets;

over 4,000 jars of candy, gummy bears, and hashish;

nearly 20,000 liters of hookah tobacco extract;

over 3,000 kg of joint and hookah tobacco blend;

equipment, packaging materials, over 300 mobile phones;

over a thousand bank cards;

145 seals, documents, and cash in national and foreign currency totaling 7 million UAH;

The estimated value of the seized items exceeds 75 million hryvnias. The seized items have been sent for forensic examination.





















At this time, four individuals have been notified of the charges against them, and they have been remanded in custody as a precautionary measure.

See more: U420 chain, which sold drugs disguised as souvenirs, has been shut down. PHOTOS

What happened before?

It was previously reported that law enforcement officials conducted searches at the U420 chain of stores, which were selling narcotics disguised as souvenirs.

See more: Drug trafficking and smuggling across Tysa: case against organized group sent to court. PHOTOS