Shaheds strike on Odesa: residential building damaged

On the night of April 24, Russia attacked Odesa with strike drones. The city came under enemy attack from "Shaheds"

According to information from Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa Military Administration, a building was hit, reports Censor.NET.

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"We are looking into all the details," wrote the head of the city's military administration.

Information is being updated.

See also: Ukrainian Navy destroys enemy unmanned surface vessel near Odesa. VIDEO