Russian drones, missiles and ballistics hit Ukrainian cities: four people were killed, over 30 were injured, - Zelenskyy

Eleven people are currently being treated in hospitals following a Russian attack on Dnipro overnight. A rescue operation is underway at the site where a residential building was struck—people may still be trapped under the rubble.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this.

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Fatalities and injuries nationwide

As of now, more than 30 people have been injured across Ukraine. There are casualties in the Chernihiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions. Four deaths have also been confirmed.

Russian forces deployed attack drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic weapons. Their primary targets were civilian infrastructure—residential buildings, power facilities, and industrial sites.

"The Russians' tactics remain unchanged: attack drones, cruise missiles, and a significant number of ballistic missiles. Most of the targets are ordinary infrastructure in cities. Residential buildings, energy facilities, and businesses have been damaged," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Read more: Ukraine will not give up its territories. This is our history and our values, - Zelenskyy

He expressed his gratitude for the decision to make additional contributions to the PURL program and emphasized the importance of implementing European defense initiatives as soon as possible.

"Every such strike should serve as a reminder to our partners that the situation calls for immediate and decisive action, and for the rapid strengthening of our air defense capabilities," the president added.

Sanctions against Russia

Separately, Zelenskyy emphasized the need to prepare the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia. According to him, the delay in adopting the previous package gave the aggressor time to adapt, so the new restrictions must be implemented without delay.

"We are already in contact with the EU team regarding possible new sanctions. The main goal is to significantly limit the capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex. Thank you to everyone who is helping," Zelenskyy emphasized.