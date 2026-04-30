Vasyl Kostyuk received honorary award from Ukrainian Karate Federation for his support of young athletes
Ukrainian philanthropist and entrepreneur Vasyl Kostyuk has been awarded by the
Ukrainian Federation of Karate: he has been granted an honorary third-degree black belt
or Sandan, according to an announcement on the Federation’s official site.
The award ceremony took place on April 18 during the Friends Cup in Lviv, a tournament
that draws hundreds of karateka, coaches and fans of karate every year. During the event,
Kostyuk also took part in awarding the winners of matches and mingled with the
participants and their families.
The UFK notes that its decision reflects Kostyuk’s continuing contributions to the
development of karate in Ukraine. Among others, thanks to his initiative, a model for
setting up reserve youth teams was established: a national team of kids aged 10-13 who
are partly or fully funded to participate in international competitions.
In 2025, 24 young karateka joined this team, and another 24 have formed the team in
2026. This approach makes it possible to reduce the financial burden on their families and
to ensure an uninterrupted ongoing training and competing process.
"At a time when the world is looking for workable models for developing young people,
Ukraine’s approach has demonstrated that investing in children is an investment in the
future," says the UFK. "Vasyl Kostyuk’s initiative is an example of how a strategic vision
combined with real support can change a system and provide unique opportunities for a
new generation of athletes. The real power of a blackbelt lies not just in mastering skills
but also in the ability to lead, to support others, and to leave a legacy that will continue to
work in the years ahead."
Notably, UFK president Ivan Dutchak reported earlier that, thanks to the patronage of
Ukrainian businessman Vasyl Kostyuk, karate in Ukraine has risen to a new level.
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