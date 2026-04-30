Vasyl Kostyuk received honorary award from Ukrainian Karate Federation for his support of young athletes

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Ukrainian philanthropist and entrepreneur Vasyl Kostyuk has been awarded by the

Ukrainian Federation of Karate: he has been granted an honorary third-degree black belt

or Sandan, according to an announcement on the Federation’s official site.

The award ceremony took place on April 18 during the Friends Cup in Lviv, a tournament

that draws hundreds of karateka, coaches and fans of karate every year. During the event,

Kostyuk also took part in awarding the winners of matches and mingled with the

participants and their families.

The UFK notes that its decision reflects Kostyuk’s continuing contributions to the

development of karate in Ukraine. Among others, thanks to his initiative, a model for

setting up reserve youth teams was established: a national team of kids aged 10-13 who

are partly or fully funded to participate in international competitions.

In 2025, 24 young karateka joined this team, and another 24 have formed the team in

2026. This approach makes it possible to reduce the financial burden on their families and

to ensure an uninterrupted ongoing training and competing process.

"At a time when the world is looking for workable models for developing young people,

Ukraine’s approach has demonstrated that investing in children is an investment in the

future," says the UFK. "Vasyl Kostyuk’s initiative is an example of how a strategic vision

combined with real support can change a system and provide unique opportunities for a

new generation of athletes. The real power of a blackbelt lies not just in mastering skills

but also in the ability to lead, to support others, and to leave a legacy that will continue to

work in the years ahead."

Notably, UFK president Ivan Dutchak reported earlier that, thanks to the patronage of

Ukrainian businessman Vasyl Kostyuk, karate in Ukraine has risen to a new level.

Read more: Vasyl Kostyuk on the historic triumph of the national karate team at the European Championships: "We’re no longer catching up: we’re setting the pace in Europe!"