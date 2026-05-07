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Enemy gains ground near Horikhove in Donetsk Oblast and Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState. MAPS
Russian occupation forces have gained ground near Horikhove in Donetsk Oblast and Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, Censor.NET reports.
Enemy advance
"The map has been updated. The enemy has gained ground near Horikhove (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast) and Filiia (Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)," the statement said.
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