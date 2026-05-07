Enemy gains ground near Horikhove in Donetsk Oblast and Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState. MAPS

Russian occupation forces have gained ground near Horikhove in Donetsk Oblast and Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy advance

"The map has been updated. The enemy has gained ground near Horikhove (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast) and Filiia (Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy advances in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts – DeepState. MAPS