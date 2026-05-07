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Enemy gains ground near Horikhove in Donetsk Oblast and Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState. MAPS

Russian occupation forces have gained ground near Horikhove in Donetsk Oblast and Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy advance

"The map has been updated. The enemy has gained ground near Horikhove (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast) and Filiia (Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)," the statement said.

DeepState reports Russian gains in two Ukrainian oblasts

DeepState reports Russian gains in two Ukrainian oblasts

Read more: Enemy advances in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts – DeepState. MAPS

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Donetsk region (5719) Dnipropetrovsk region (2274) Synelnykove district (429) Pokrovskyy district (1313) Filiya (5) Horikhove (6) DeepState (500)
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