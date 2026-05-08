P1-SUN interceptors shoot down "Gerberas" carrying FPV drones on board

Drone Industry

Ukrainian P1-SUN interceptor drones from defense technology company SkyFall have destroyed a new type of Russian threat: "Gerberas" used as airborne carriers for FPV drones. These are the first filmed cases of such platforms being shot down.

In total, over one day, the military detected and downed five Russian UAVs. Among the units that engaged the targets were the Voron crew of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade and the Box crew of the 302nd Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment.

Footage from P1-SUN onboard cameras captured the moments of interception: "Gerberas" can be seen in the air with FPV drones mounted on their upper platform. The footage clearly shows elements of their design, including the X-shaped frame and FPV propellers.

A "Gerbera" is a Russian UAV that Russia initially used mainly as a cheap decoy to overload Ukrainian air defense or as a reconnaissance drone. However, in early 2026, an adviser to Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, Serhii Beskrestnov ("Flash"), reported the emergence of "Gerbera" drones as carriers for FPV drones.

The growing number of such targets may indicate that Russian troops are moving from isolated experiments to more systematic use of this tactic. In effect, this is a new type of threat, with "Gerberas" serving as airborne carriers and extending the range of FPV drone use.

P1-SUN is a Ukrainian interceptor drone developed and manufactured by defense technology company SkyFall. It is designed to strike Shaheds and other aerial targets.

It can accelerate to 310 km/h, climb to an altitude of up to 9,000 meters and operate within a radius of up to 33 km from its launch site. The P1-SUN can pursue a target for up to 17 minutes. Its warhead weighing up to 800 grams ensures the guaranteed destruction of any enemy UAV, according to the manufacturers. Interceptor modifications are equipped with thermal imaging cameras. The drone also uses AI technology that highlights enemy targets on the screen and enables the operator to strike them in automatic mode.