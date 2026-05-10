Over 120 clashes took place on front line, with heaviest fighting continuing in Huliaipole and Pokrovsk sectors, – General Staff

In total, 121 combat engagements have taken place on the front line since the start of the day.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation on the front line as of 10 pm on 9 May, reports Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

The enemy deployed 4,737 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,524 attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 21 attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas today. Two enemy assaults were recorded.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked our units’ positions nine times in the direction of the settlements of Prylipka, Izbytske, Starytsia, Ternova, Petro-Ivanivka, Synelnykove, and Novovasylivka. One of these attacks is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched a single assault towards Kupiansk.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four assaults by the occupiers in the areas around the settlements of Lyman, Zarichne, Yampil and Ozerne.

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not carry out any assaults in the Sloviansk direction.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy made one attempt to improve its position towards Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the occupiers launched 11 assaults today on the positions of our defenders in the areas around the settlements of Illinivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka. Three of these enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance towards the settlements of Bilytske, Nikanorivka, Dorozhne, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Vasylivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Novopidhorodne. One of these attacks is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 37 occupiers were killed and 15 wounded in this sector today; two vehicles, a UAV control post, and two enemy shelters were destroyed. Three vehicles, 12 enemy shelters, and four artillery pieces were also damaged. A total of 217 UAVs of various types were destroyed or neutralised.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the occupiers launched five attacks towards Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Vorone, and Sosnivka. One of these attacks is ongoing.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, 23 attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the areas of Novozaporizhzhia, Rybne, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, Charivne, Zlahoda, Olenokostiantynivka, and towards the settlements of Hirke, Huliaipole, Verkhnia Tersa, and Vozdvyzhivka. One enemy assault is still ongoing.

No attacks by the occupiers have been recorded in the Orikhiv sector.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

In other sectors, there have been no significant changes in the situation.