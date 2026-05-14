Aftermath of strike on Kyiv: Russia destroys office of Ukrainian drone manufacturer Skyeton

Drone Industry

The Kyiv office of defense company Skyeton was damaged during Russia’s combined attack overnight on 14 May.

The company’s press service reported this.

Skyeton said it had taken the risks of possible strikes into account in advance and had therefore distributed its production capacity across different regions of Ukraine and sites abroad. There were no fatalities as a result of the attack.

"We understood that sooner or later Skyeton would become a target for the Russians, so we were ready for this and relocated production capacity to different parts of our country and abroad," the press service said in a statement.

The company stressed that it would continue its work and deliveries of unmanned technologies for Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Skyeton is a Ukrainian manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems founded in 2006, specializing in the development of reconnaissance UAVs. One of the company’s key products is the Raybird system (ACS-3). The company supplies UAVs to Ukraine’s Defense Forces and is actively expanding its production capacity abroad. Skyeton is certified to NATO standards and is working to develop solutions resilient to electronic warfare systems. In July 2025, Skyeton and British defense company Prevail Partners launched a joint venture in the United Kingdom that is expected to create about 160 jobs. The company is also expanding its international presence: production of Raybird has begun in Slovakia through its subsidiary Tropozond s.r.o. Skyeton has also entered into a partnership with Danish company Quadsat to develop electromagnetic surveillance systems.

Read more on our Telegram channel

As a reminder, Kyiv came under a massive combined attack by Russian forces using missiles and drones on 14 May. Damage and casualties were reported in the city. A total of five districts of the capital came under attack.