Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,352,980 (+910 per day), 11,943 tanks, 42,454 artillery systems, 24,591 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,352,980 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to May 21, 2026, are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,352,980 (+910) people
- tanks – 11,943 (+0) units
- armored combat vehicles – 24,591 (+5) units
- artillery systems – 42,454 (+54) units
- MLRS – 1,797 (+2) cases.
- Air defense systems – 1,389 (+1) units
- aircraft – 436 (+0) units
- helicopters – 353 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 1,436 (+4) units
- Operational-tactical UAVs – 302,787 (+1,715) units
- cruise missiles – 4,632 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 98,070 (+202) units
- special equipment – 4,207 (+1) units
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