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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,352,980 (+910 per day), 11,943 tanks, 42,454 artillery systems, 24,591 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,352,980 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to May 21, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,352,980 (+910) people
  • tanks – 11,943 (+0) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,591 (+5) units
  • artillery systems – 42,454 (+54) units
  • MLRS – 1,797 (+2) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,389 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,436 (+4) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 302,787 (+1,715) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,632 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 98,070 (+202) units
  • special equipment – 4,207 (+1) units

See also on "Censor.NET": Units of the 7th Airborne Corps destroyed and damaged 10 Russian artillery pieces near Pokrovsk in three days. VIDEO

Скільки окупантів ліквідовано 20 травня

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