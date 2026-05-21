Explosions rocked Kyiv: air defense systems were in action against UAVs (updated)
Explosions rocked Kyiv during an air-raid alert.
Censor.NET reports this.
Details
Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that air defense systems were in action in the capital.
The Air Force warned of UAVs over Kyiv.
At 5:19 p.m., the all-clear was given.
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