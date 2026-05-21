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News UAVs attack on Kyiv Explosion in Kyiv
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Explosions rocked Kyiv: air defense systems were in action against UAVs (updated)

Air defense systems engage UAVs over Kyiv

Explosions rocked Kyiv during an air-raid alert.

Censor.NET reports this.

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Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that air defense systems were in action in the capital.

The Air Force warned of UAVs over Kyiv.

At 5:19 p.m., the all-clear was given.

See more: Farewell held in Kyiv for daughters of fallen defender Yakovliev who were killed in Russian strike. PHOTOS

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