Wild Drones: service members hold drone competition. Who won?. PHOTOS

Drone Industry

For two days, on 19-20 May, Truskavets hosted the Wild Drones competition among UAV operators. This is already the fourth military-sports competition among representatives of Ukraine’s Defense Forces since its launch in 2024, the organizers told Censor.NET’s Drone Industry project.

This time, 19 teams took part in the tournament, including units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine. Four training centers for unmanned systems operators also competed in a separate category.

The competition was held among the best UAV crews, who competed using heavy Vampire bombers (Baba Yaga), Shrike FPV drones and DJI Mavics.

"These drones are the most effective means of striking enemy targets on the front line. The competition disciplines are based on unique combat experience and on the tools Ukrainian troops use every day to effectively kill the enemy," the organizers stressed in a comment to journalists.

The general partner of the competition, technology and defense company SkyFall, ensured fair conditions for the event and provided Shrike FPV drones and Vampire heavy bomber drones to all participants. In other words, the competition was held on a single platform, allowing pilots to compete specifically in skills and ability. The technological component of the competition was basic and equal for everyone.

The key mission of the event was the moral and psychological recovery of military personnel, experience sharing and networking with comrades-in-arms and weapons manufacturers.

The competition was held in two main categories: team races and FPV drone operator races.

Alongside the competition, almost a dozen and a half weapons manufacturers were presented at the venue, including producers of UAVs, unmanned ground vehicles, mid-range and deep-strike systems and more.

"This became a unique opportunity for Ukrainian weapons manufacturers to receive direct feedback from the military on their systems and possible improvements. The military, in turn, had the opportunity to learn about the latest products offered by manufacturers," the organizers said.

Results of the Wild Drones competition

In the category for the best FPV drone crew, the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" won first place, receiving three Vampire systems for the victory.

Second place went to the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade. For silver in the category, two Vampire systems will go to the paratroopers’ positions. Incidentally, the pilot of this brigade’s crew, call sign "Monk", became the fastest pilot of Wild Drones Truskavets 2026.

Third place went to the 4th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade. For their achievements in the competition, they received one Vampire heavy bomber system.

The team competition included comprehensive exercises using DJI Mavic, Shrike, and Vampire drones. Based on the results of the team performance, the places were distributed as follows:

77th Separate Airmobile Brigade — an award from the partners, RoverTech, one Zmii unmanned ground vehicle;

115th Separate Mechanized Brigade — a UAH 500,000 certificate from Vyriy Industries, allowing the brigade to choose products from the manufacturer on its own;

71st Separate Jaeger Brigade — a UAH 500,000 certificate from another competition partner.

Separate races were also held to determine the most skilled teams among training centers. The 155th Yatagan Training Center won in both categories, FPV and team.

About the Wild Drones competition

The main organizers of the event were:

93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar";

Wild Race NGO;

DOVZHYK training center;

CAS (Creative Agro Service LLC).

The general partner of the event was Ukrainian technology and defense company SkyFall, the developer of the legendary Vampire bomber drones, Shrike FPV drones and the P1-SUN Shahed interceptor. The title partner was technology company Vyriy Industries.

Other event partners included:

defense technology company RoverTech, which manufactures unmanned ground systems;

technology company Culver Aerospace, which develops and serially produces its own UAVs;

defense technology company F-Drones;

UAV manufacturer Didko;

non-governmental defense technology accelerator Defence Builder.

Two more competitions of this kind are expected to be held this year.