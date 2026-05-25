Russia strikes Dnipro with ballistic missile: three injured (updated)

An explosion rang out in Dnipro during an air raid alert.

Censor.NET reports this.

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Details

The Air Force warned of a high-speed target moving toward the city.

According to Suspilne, an explosion was heard in the city.

Head of the Regional Military Administration Hanzha confirmed the strike on Dnipro. Information about casualties is currently being clarified.

Later, it became known that men aged 18, 45 and 67 were injured as a result of the enemy attack. All have been hospitalized. Two are in serious condition.

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