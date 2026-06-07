Russia attacked two civilian search and rescue vessels in Ukrainian maritime corridor; there are casualties. PHOTO

Russia attacked two civilian vessels belonging to the Maritime Search and Rescue Service, which were carrying out a humanitarian mission within the Ukrainian maritime corridor. There are casualties as a result of the attack. Ukrainian Navy vessels are currently carrying out the evacuation

This was reported by Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Ministerfor Recovery and Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The evacuation is ongoing

"The enemy struck two boats of the Maritime Search and Rescue Service, which were carrying out a humanitarian mission within the Ukrainian maritime corridor. Unfortunately, there are casualties. The evacuation is ongoing by boats of the Ukrainian Navy," the statement said.

Read more: Ukraine could be key political victory for Trump, - WP

Russia has once again violated international law

Kuleba noted that small coastal search and rescue vessels enjoy special protection under international humanitarian law. In particular, Article 27 of the Second Geneva Convention of 1949 explicitly provides for the protection of vessels used by a state or officially recognised rescue organisations exclusively for search and rescue operations and to assist people at sea.

"This attack is further proof of the Russian Federation’s deliberate disregard for the norms of international law and poses a direct threat to the safe operation of humanitarian maritime corridors in the Black Sea," the minister emphasised.

Read more: Putin bemoans "certain damage" from attacks by Ukraine’s Armed Forces: "Russia will strengthen security"