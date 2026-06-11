Development of interceptor drones: More than 100 Ukrainian companies train AI on Brave1 Dataroom data

Drone Industry

More than 100 Ukrainian companies have already gained access to Brave1 Dataroom and are using the platform to train artificial intelligence models based on real data.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence.

Brave1 Dataroom is a secure environment where developers can work with structured datasets to validate, train, and fine-tune AI solutions in the military sphere. In particular, this refers to visual and thermal datasets of aerial targets collected in real combat conditions.

How Brave1 Dataroom accelerates the development of interceptor drones

One of the key areas of the platform’s use is the development of technologies for the automatic detection and interception of enemy UAVs.

Companies are working with data on various types of aerial targets collected under different weather conditions, at different times of day, and using different sensors. This makes it possible to train AI models on scenarios that are as close as possible to real combat conditions.

A separate focus is placed on countering Shahed-type strike drones and other enemy UAVs.

The use of real data makes it possible to improve the accuracy of target recognition algorithms, reduce reaction time, and increase the effectiveness of autonomous interceptor drones.

The Brave1 Dataroom platform was created within the Brave1 defence innovation cluster with the participation of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Research Institute of Military Intelligence, and the U.S. company Palantir Technologies.

What tasks AI is already performing at the front

Hundreds of systems based on artificial intelligence and computer vision are already being used on the front line and perform a number of tactical and strategic tasks, including:

autonomous drone guidance;

GPS-free navigation under electronic warfare conditions, day and night;

automated analysis of intelligence data;

detection of camouflaged enemy equipment and manpower;

control of autonomous firing points;

data analysis and forecasting of enemy actions in the DELTA system.

To equip all drones on the front line with machine vision and AI systems as quickly as possible, the state is expanding cooperation with foreign partners.

The win-win partnership format is also being developed on the Avengers Labs platform, through which Ukrainian and international companies can train their AI models on millions of annotated frames from real combat missions.

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As reported earlier, the Ukrainian defence technology company SkyFall took part in ILA Berlin Air Show 2026, Europe’s largest aerospace exhibition and one of the world’s key platforms. During the event, SkyFall conducted demonstration flights of its unmanned systems — the Vampire heavy bomber and the P1-SUN interceptor drone.

Earlier, Ukrainian pilots destroyed more than 500 aerial targets in less than three months using the Hornet Vision Ctrl remote-control technology for interceptor drones, created by engineers of the Wild Hornets company.