Car and minibus collide in Kharkiv: three children injured

A traffic accident occurred on Heroiv Kharkova Avenue in Kharkiv, injuring six people.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in a Facebook post by the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region.

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Circumstances of the accident on the avenue

According to law enforcement officers, a VAZ-21099 car and a Mercedes minibus collided. As a result of the impact, passengers of the car and the driver were injured.

Police clarified that the woman who was driving the car, two female passengers, and three children aged 2, 3, and 7 sustained injuries.

Condition of the injured and investigation

According to police, the children sustained minor injuries.

Criminal proceedings have been opened over the accident under Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This concerns violations of road safety rules or the operation of vehicles by persons driving vehicles.

Earlier, we reported that a large-scale traffic accident occurred in the town of Vynohradiv in Zakarpattia. A truck rammed into passengers getting off a regular bus. There were fatalities and injured people.

See more: Truck plows into people getting off bus in Zakarpattia: 2 killed and 3 injured. PHOTO