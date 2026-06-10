Truck plows into people getting off bus in Zakarpattia: 2 killed and 3 injured. PHOTO

A major road accident occurred in the city of Vynohradiv in Zakarpattia. A truck plowed into passengers as they were getting off a scheduled bus. There are fatalities and injured people.

This was reported by the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

The road accident, which claimed the lives of two people, occurred on Wednesday, June 10, at around 3:00 p.m.

According to preliminary data, the 47-year-old truck driver, while driving along Vakarova Street, suddenly lost consciousness behind the wheel. The uncontrolled vehicle drove into a group of people who had just got off a shuttle bus.

A forensic laboratory has now been deployed at the scene of the tragedy to determine the technical causes of the accident.

See more: Farewell to police officers Budchenko and Bondarchuk, who died after being hit by killer driver Pleshyvtsev, held in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Victims and condition of those hospitalised

The consequences of the road accident were tragic:

One of the bus passengers died from her injuries before medics arrived.

The 47-year-old truck driver himself, despite resuscitation attempts, died while being transported to a medical facility.

Three more pedestrians with injuries of varying severity were urgently hospitalized at Vynohradiv District Hospital.

Read more: Killer Pleshyvtsev murdered 12-year-old son of soldier who is currently at front







