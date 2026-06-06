Killer Pleshivtsev murdered 12-year-old son of soldier who is currently at front

A 12-year-old boy named Hryhorii Hlushych, whose father is currently serving in the war, was killed in a traffic accident that occurred on June 5 in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sofia Waldorf School in Kyiv, where he attended.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Friends, we are in deep mourning. Hryhorii Hlushych has passed away. He died yesterday in a terrible accident. The family of our community—the family of Oleksandra, Oleksii, and Alisa—has lost a child. This is a source of grief for all of us," the message reads.

This year, the boy finished 6th grade.



"A classmate said that Hryhorii's father is at war. And the boy who was killed had dreamed of becoming a programmer," reports Channel 5.

Read more: Police officers Dmytro Bondarchuk and Denys Budchenko killed in road accident in Kyiv

What happened before?