Police officers Dmytro Bondarchuk and Denys Budchenko killed in road accident in Kyiv

Senior Police Lieutenant Dmytro Bondarchuk and Police Lieutenant Denys Budchenko, who were on duty, were killed in a road accident in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district on 5 June. The driver of a Mercedes drove into an underground pedestrian crossing at high speed.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, Censor.NET informs.

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The lives of the police officers and two other people, a 47-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy, were cut short in the road accident in Solomianskyi district.

More about the killed police officers

The National Police provided details about the killed law enforcement officers.

Dmytro Bondarchuk was born on 4 July 2002 in the city of Boiarka, Kyiv region. After studying at the National Academy of Internal Affairs, he worked his way up from a police officer at the metro police department to a senior community police officer at the Solomianskyi Police Department.

"His colleagues knew him as a responsible, decisive and professional law enforcement officer who had authority and respect among the personnel," Kyiv police said.

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Denys Budchenko was born on 19 March 2005 in Rivne region. After graduating from the National Academy of Internal Affairs, he began serving as a community police officer at the Solomianskyi Police Department.

"Despite his young age, he proved himself to be a conscientious, principled and sincere police officer who served with honor and was devoted to his chosen profession," police added.

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