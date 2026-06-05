Car crashes into pedestrian zone at high speed in Kyiv: 4 killed, others injured. PHOTOS
On June 5, in Kyiv, the driver of a Mercedes car drove into a pedestrian zone at high speed near Karavaievi Dachi in the Solomianskyi District. The crash killed and injured several people. Police are establishing the circumstances.
The Kyiv police reported this, Censor.NET informs.
The driver lost control of the vehicle
The accident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Vadym Hetman and Ushynskyi streets. According to preliminary information, the Mercedes driver was traveling at high speed, lost control, and drove into a pedestrian zone.
Fatalities reported
- Preliminary reports indicate that four people were killed at the scene of the accident, while three others were injured.
A traffic accident investigation team from the Kyiv police headquarters and patrol officers are working at the scene. All circumstances are being established.
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