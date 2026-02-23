Drunk driving accident with two fatalities in Kyiv: 22-year-old driver sentenced to 11 years in prison. PHOTOS

A Kyiv resident has been found guilty of causing a fatal traffic accident that killed two people. Her acquaintance, who allowed the intoxicated woman to drive the car, also received a sentence.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

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Circumstances of the accident

As noted, the fatal accident occurred in November 2023 on Starokyivska Street in Kyiv.

"The woman, who was 20 years old at the time, was driving an Audi while intoxicated. She drove into oncoming traffic and collided with an oncoming Toyota. As a result of the accident, its 40-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger were killed," the report said.

It was established that the woman responsible for the accident got behind the wheel a few minutes before the accident. Prior to that, the car was being driven by her acquaintance, who was a passenger at the time of the accident. It should be noted that, according to court decisions, both the man and the woman were deprived of their right to drive vehicles due to administrative liability under Article 130 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences.

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What did the court decide?

She was sentenced to 11 years' imprisonment with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for 10 years.

The passenger was sentenced to 4 years' imprisonment with a probation period of 3 years.

The defendant must also pay 5.3 million hryvnias in compensation to the families of those killed in the accident.

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