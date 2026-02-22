Two rescuers killed by drunk driver in Ternopil: perpetrator of accident detained. PHOTO

Prosecutors from the Ternopil Regional Prosecutor's Office are conducting procedural supervision of criminal proceedings into a traffic accident in which two State Emergency Service employees were killed. The person responsible for the accident was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ternopil Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the tragedy

The traffic accident occurred on Sunday, 22 February, at around 3 a.m. in Ternopil on Obizna Street.

The intoxicated driver of a Mercedes car, while overtaking, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Renault Kangoo car.

As a result of the accident, two men who were in the Renault Kangoo died at the scene. The victims were employees of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Ternopil region, aged 35 and 47.

See more: Judge driving BMW hit child on pedestrian crossing in Kryvyi Rih: boy is in serious condition. PHOTO

An investigation is ongoing, conducted by investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Ternopil region under Part 4 of Article 286-1 (violation of traffic safety rules or transport operation by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated, if they caused the death of several persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of seven to ten years.

What does the State Emergency Service say about the accident?

According to the State Emergency Service, Master Sergeant Vasyl Orestovych TANASISHIN, driver of the 14th State Fire and Rescue Unit of the 6th State Fire and Rescue Brigade of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Ternopil region, and Master Sergeant Roman Volodymyrovych GNATIV, firefighter-rescuer of the 14th State Fire and Rescue Unit of the 6th State Fire and Rescue Brigade of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Ternopil region.

Read: Fatal traffic accident in Pryluky: court remands police officer in custody until 3 April