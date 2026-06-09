Farewell to police officers Budchenko and Bondarchuk, who died after being hit by killer driver Pleshyvtsev, held in Kyiv. PHOTOS

On June 9, a farewell ceremony was held at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery for police officers Denys Budchenko and Dmytro Bondarchuk, who died in the line of duty after Pleshyvtsev drove into people near Karavaievi Dachi in Kyiv on June 5.

This was reported by Kyiv police on June 9, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known about those killed?

Police Lieutenant Denys Budchenko was only 21. He was born in the village of Tomashhorod in the Rivne region and had only recently graduated from the National Academy of Internal Affairs.

In March, he began serving as a community police officer at the Solomianskyi Police Department.

Colleagues remember Denys as a sincere, open, and friendly person who sought to grow professionally and perform his work conscientiously. He was the only child in his family.

See more: Kindergarten employee Iryna Lazarieva killed after being run over by killer driver Pleshyvtsev. PHOTO





Senior Police Lieutenant Dmytro Bondarchuk, 23, was born in Boyarka, Kyiv region. After completing his studies, he served in the metro police unit and later became a community police officer.

For his colleagues, Dmytro was someone they could always rely on. He is survived by his parents, wife, two young sons and younger brother.

Read more: Passenger of killer taxi driver Pleshyvtsev says he wanted to show off his "skilled driving," – National Police (updated)













What is known about the crash at Karavaievi Dachi?

As a reminder, on June 5 in Kyiv, the driver of a Mercedes at high speed drove into a pedestrian area near Karavaievi Dachi in the Solomianskyi district.

Senior Police Lieutenant Dmytro Bondarchuk, Police Lieutenant Denys Budchenko, and 12-year-old Hryhorii Hlushych, whose father is currently fighting in the war, were killed at the scene.

The court remanded killer driver Pleshyvtsev, who drove into an underpass in Kyiv and killed four people, in custody.

See more: Court has remanded driver Pleshyvtsev in custody after he drove into underpass in Kyiv, killing four people. PHOTOS