Kindergarten employee Iryna Lazarieva killed after being run over by killer driver Pleshyvtsev. PHOTO

Preschool employee Iryna Lazarieva was killed after being run over by driver Pleshyvtsev on 5 June in Kyiv.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the kindergarten where Iryna Lazarieva worked, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"It is with deep sorrow that we report that on 5 June 2026, our colleague Iryna Lazarieva was killed in a tragic road accident on Chokolivskyi Boulevard. Iryna was a kind, sincere, and compassionate person who was respected by her colleagues and loved by children. Her untimely death is a heavy loss for our entire team," the statement said.



Photo - Facebook / Nursery 350

Nataliia Berezii, the mother of one of the kindergarten’s pupils, said that Iryna is survived by a son with special needs and elderly parents.

"She was a nanny at the kindergarten my child attends. To some, she was just a kindergarten employee. To us, she was a person who brought warmth, calm, and care to the children every day. She sincerely loved the little ones. And it was felt in everything, in her eyes, in her voice, in the small things," Berezii wrote.

Read more: Kyiv road accident: 12-year-old boy, two men and woman killed, investigation launched, Prosecutor General’s Office says

Background

As a reminder, on 5 June in Kyiv, the driver of a Mercedes car drove at high speed into a pedestrian zone near Karavaevy Dachi in the Solomyanskyi district.

Senior Police Lieutenant Dmytro Bondarchuk, Police Lieutenant Denys Budchenko and12-year-old Hryhorii Hlushych, whose father is currently at war, were killed at the scene.

The court remanded killer driver Pleshivtsev in custody after he drove into an underpass in Kyiv and killed four people.

Read more: Police officers Dmytro Bondarchuk and Denys Budchenko killed in road accident in Kyiv