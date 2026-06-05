Kyiv road accident: 12-year-old boy, two men and woman killed, investigation launched, Prosecutor General’s Office says

A criminal investigation has been launched into the fatal road accident in Kyiv on June 5, which killed four people, including a 12-year-old boy.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details of the accident

It is currently known that the 49-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz, a resident of Kherson region, lost control of the vehicle at speed and drove into an underpass where people were present.

Two men, a woman, and a 12-year-old boy were killed at the scene. Three more people were injured. Rescuers pulled the driver from the car, and he is currently in hospital.

See more: Car crashes into pedestrian zone at high speed in Kyiv: 4 killed, others injured. PHOTOS

Man had already violated traffic rules

It was preliminarily established that he had repeatedly been held administratively liable for speeding. He was also involved in four road accidents, two of which occurred this year.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fatal road accident on Chokolivskyi Boulevard under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: Kharkiv Deputy Mayor Kuznetsov was involved in fatal road accident: he has stepped down from his post pending investigation. PHOTO