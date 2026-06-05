Kyiv road accident: 12-year-old boy, two men and woman killed, investigation launched, Prosecutor General’s Office says
A criminal investigation has been launched into the fatal road accident in Kyiv on June 5, which killed four people, including a 12-year-old boy.
The Prosecutor General’s Office reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Details of the accident
It is currently known that the 49-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz, a resident of Kherson region, lost control of the vehicle at speed and drove into an underpass where people were present.
Two men, a woman, and a 12-year-old boy were killed at the scene. Three more people were injured. Rescuers pulled the driver from the car, and he is currently in hospital.
Man had already violated traffic rules
It was preliminarily established that he had repeatedly been held administratively liable for speeding. He was also involved in four road accidents, two of which occurred this year.
Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fatal road accident on Chokolivskyi Boulevard under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
- As a reminder, on June 5 in Kyiv, the driver of a Mercedes car drove into a pedestrian zone at high speed near Karavaievi Dachi in the Solomianskyi District. There are people killed and injured.
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