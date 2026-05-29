Kharkiv Deputy Mayor Kuznetsov was involved in fatal road accident: he has stepped down from his post pending investigation. PHOTO

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of an accident involving the city’s deputy mayor, Ivan Kuznetsov. A 43-year-old motorcyclist was killed in the crash.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor’s office and covered by the regional publication ‘Ob’yektiv’, according toCensor.NET.

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What is known?

According to preliminary findings, on 28 May, Kuznetsov, who was driving a Ford F150, failed to give way to a motorcyclist travelling in the opposite lane whilst making a left-hand turn. This resulted in a collision.

The motorcyclist died in the ambulance. He was 43 years old.

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What does Kuznetsov himself say?

Law enforcement officials reported that the deputy mayor of Kharkiv was behind the wheel of the car.

According to his Instagram post, he has stepped down from his post for the duration of the investigation.

"I was involved in a road traffic accident in which a motorcyclist was killed. This is a great tragedy, and I offer my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. I started moving after other cars had stopped and allowed me to pass. The motorbike was travelling at high speed, and due to the other vehicles, neither he nor, perhaps, I was actually visible to him until the moment of the collision," the official wrote.

According to the prosecutor’s office, investigators are analysing CCTV footage and establishing all the circumstances of the accident. Preliminary data suggests that Kuznetsov was sober at the time of the accident.

More on Kuznetsov

Ivan Kuznetsov has held the post of Deputy Mayor of Kharkiv to Igor Terekhov for City Services since October 2025. Prior to his appointment, he headed the Department of City Services, and previously served as Deputy Director of the Control Department of the Kharkiv City Council.

In 2022, accordingto the publication KharkivToday, Kuznetsov was implicated in criminal proceedings concerning alleged violence against a police officer.

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