Court has remanded driver Pleshyvtsev in custody after he drove into underpass in Kyiv, killing four people. PHOTOS

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court has imposed a preventive measure on driver Pleshyvtsev, who is suspected of causing a fatal road traffic accident in Kyiv. He has been remanded in custody for 60 days without the possibility of bail.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Police Communications Department.

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Following a request from investigators, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital has ordered the suspect to be held in custody without the right to bail.

Read more: Killer Pleshivtsev murdered 12-year-old son of soldier who is currently at front











Not glad to be alive

As noted, the driver’s lawyer stated that his client is not happy to be alive. According to the defence, they are ready to cooperate with the investigation and "do not intend to try to clear their name". The lawyer added that the suspect is physically unable to flee or move about independently, and therefore asks that they wait until his treatment is complete.

The driver himself stated that he feels guilty for causing the road traffic accident.

The prosecutor noted that detention imposes restrictions on movement but does not restrict the provision of medical care required by the suspect.

Read more: Mercedes driver who caused fatal accident in Kyiv detained, under escort, - police

What led up to it?

As a reminder, on 5 June in Kyiv, the driver of a Mercedes car drove at high speed into a pedestrian zone near Karavaievi Dachi in the Solomianskyi district. There are fatalities and injuries.

Read more: Kyiv road accident: 12-year-old boy, two men and woman killed, investigation launched, Prosecutor General’s Office says